Morgan Stanley Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $49.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after buying an additional 1,637,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,321,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,065,000 after buying an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,993,000 after buying an additional 797,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

