Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.04.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

