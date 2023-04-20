Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $103.00 at Oppenheimer

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $103.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.04.
Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.01. The company has a market capitalization of $151.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity
In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,689 shares of company stock worth $4,057,330. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MS. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley Company Profile
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)
- Intuitive Surgical Carves A Bottom And Preps For Higher Prices
- Baker Hughes Is A High-Yield Play On Electrification
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Mix Some Good with Some Concerns
- Is Bank of America a Good Stock to Buy?
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.