Morgan Stanley Raises Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $47.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.89% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Bank of America started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth approximately $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

