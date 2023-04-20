Morgan Stanley Raises Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $100.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.69.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 64.88%.

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

