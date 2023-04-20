Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 147,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Moving iMage Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moving iMage Technologies stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moving iMage Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MITQ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Moving iMage Technologies worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moving iMage Technologies alerts:

Moving iMage Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MITQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. 15,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,595. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 million, a P/E ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 0.13. Moving iMage Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Moving iMage Technologies Company Profile

Moving iMage Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, integrates, installs, and distributes proprietary and custom designed equipment, and other off the shelf cinema products for cinema requirements in the United States and internationally. The company provides automation, pedestal, projection pod, and power management systems; and in-house designed and assembled lighting products and dimmers, as well as distributes digital cinema projectors and servers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moving iMage Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moving iMage Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.