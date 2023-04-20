MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading Down 3.2%

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.03 and last traded at $27.07. 271,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,029,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 24.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in MP Materials by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 35,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,192 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $1,838,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 215.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MP Materials by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $230,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

