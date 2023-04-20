MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Trading 7.1% Higher

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 9,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded MPC Container Ships ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the provision of container tonnage, with a focus on small to mid-size containerships. It is involved in the operation of a portfolio of container ships serving intra-regional trade lanes on fixed-rate charters. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

