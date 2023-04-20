Multichain (MULTI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.78 Million

Multichain (MULTI) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Multichain token can now be purchased for approximately $10.46 or 0.00037042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Multichain has a market cap of $192.16 million and $3.78 million worth of Multichain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Multichain has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Multichain Profile

Multichain was first traded on December 15th, 2021. Multichain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,363,292 tokens. The official website for Multichain is multichain.org. Multichain’s official message board is multichainorg.medium.com. Multichain’s official Twitter account is @multichainorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Multichain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MULTI is the governance token of Multichain, a network that allows for communication and interoperability between various blockchains, including Ethereum-like chains, Layer 2 chains, Parachains, Bitcoin types of chains, and COSMOS chains. The network comprises SMPC nodes run by different organizations, institutions, and individuals, which collectively sign transactions, with each node knowing only a part of the key to make this happen. MULTI token holders can vote and participate in the governance of the Multichain community and ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multichain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multichain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multichain using one of the exchanges listed above.

