MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Shares Down 4.1%

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.05 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 183,375 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,650,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPLN shares. Barclays dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of MultiPlan by 50.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

