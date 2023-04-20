My Size’s (MYSZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.87) EPS.
My Size Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. My Size has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50.
My Size Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on My Size (MYSZ)
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.