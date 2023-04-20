My Size’s (MYSZ) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for My Size’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($10.87) EPS.

My Size Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. My Size has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

My Size, Inc engages in the development of measurement technologies. It provides solutions for e-commerce, apparel, shipping and parcel delivery, and do-it-yourself industry applications. The firm offers measurement apps including MySizeID, BoxSize, and SizeUP. The company was founded by Ronen Luzon on September 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Airport City, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.