Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 158051 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The stock has a market cap of C$54.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.
Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through three segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate.
