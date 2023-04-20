National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FVI. Pi Financial cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

TSE FVI opened at C$5.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.25. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of C$2.82 and a 12-month high of C$5.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

