National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

National Bank Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE NBHC opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. National Bank has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $40.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,374 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after acquiring an additional 87,446 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after acquiring an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About National Bank

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBHC. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

