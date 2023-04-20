National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.66.
National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.01%.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
Featured Articles
- ASML Reports Massive Growth, Management Points To Sluggish 2023
- Will Analyst Boost Send Lockheed Martin Shares Up, Up and Away?
- Mullen Automotive: Is The Bloom Off The Rose?
- Diversified Abbott Laboratories Could Reverse And Move Higher
- Okta Reversal In Progress While Catalysts Approach
Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.