National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$98.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$82.16 and a one year high of C$104.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$98.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$95.66.

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.41 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.62 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8597376 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

