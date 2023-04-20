National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.

National Grid stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,800. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in National Grid by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,099,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,991,000 after buying an additional 239,938 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,025,000 after acquiring an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,311,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after buying an additional 131,545 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,269,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,416,000 after buying an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of National Grid by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,145,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,909,000 after buying an additional 52,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

