National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,250

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,250 ($15.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NGG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised National Grid from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,173.75.
National Grid Stock Up 0.8 %
National Grid stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.45. The stock had a trading volume of 200,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,800. National Grid has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $77.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
About National Grid
National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.
