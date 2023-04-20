National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,275

National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.23) to GBX 1,275 ($15.78) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.62) to GBX 1,070 ($13.24) in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($14.97) to GBX 1,100 ($13.61) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of National Grid from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,148.75.

NYSE:NGG opened at $69.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGG. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in National Grid by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

