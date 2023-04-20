Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,582 Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,713 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.35% of Ardmore Shipping worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $4,719,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth $2,841,000. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Ardmore Shipping Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE ASC traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.86. 161,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,081. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $644.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.52.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.94 million. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 31.06%. Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is an increase from Ardmore Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, with modern, fuel-efficient fleet of mid-size products and chemical tankers. It also owns and operates a fleet of tankers.

