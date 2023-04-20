Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 17,702 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after buying an additional 14,274 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 37.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 217,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after buying an additional 59,045 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at $375,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 274.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,273. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average of $88.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 95.37% and a net margin of 36.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

SQM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

