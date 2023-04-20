Navellier & Associates Inc. Acquires 572 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 303,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after purchasing an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after purchasing an additional 270,780 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.13.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $491.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.30. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $373.67 and a 52-week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Articles

