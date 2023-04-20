Navellier & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,360 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Bunge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

BG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 173,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.53.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.60.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

