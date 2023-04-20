Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,293,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $448,343,000 after buying an additional 826,668 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 19.3% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 16,054,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $197,898,000 after buying an additional 2,596,031 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4,034.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,281,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $152,099,000 after buying an additional 13,936,150 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $161,666,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 139.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,808,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $133,372,000 after buying an additional 6,289,700 shares in the last quarter. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $13.60 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

NYSE PBR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.83. 5,454,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,465,410. The stock has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.48% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

