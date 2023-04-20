Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $6.01 Million Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Navellier & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,299 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,906,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,052,924. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.02. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $123.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

