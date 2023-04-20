Navellier & Associates Inc. Makes New $3.39 Million Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MPC traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 860,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,827,518. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 41.55%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.69.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

