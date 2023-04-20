Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 7,766 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,626,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,183,000 after purchasing an additional 535,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,324,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,311,000 after buying an additional 633,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,687,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,127,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,909,000 after acquiring an additional 179,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.14. 128,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,069. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

