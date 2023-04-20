Navellier & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for 1.0% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $784,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,630,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 495.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $210.84. 33,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,319. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.46. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.36 and a 12-month high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Further Reading

