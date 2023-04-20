Navellier & Associates Inc. Takes $2.83 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 54,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DINO. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 2,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at $9,336,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carol Orme Holding sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $190,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,853,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,677,255.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HF Sinclair Trading Down 1.6 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of HF Sinclair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,964. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $66.19.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.62). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. HF Sinclair’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.14%.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corp. is an independent energy company. It manufactures and sells products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company operates through five segments: Refining, Marketing, Renewables, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.