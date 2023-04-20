Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) PT Lowered to $16.00

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.30.

Navient Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 11.42. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. Navient had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Analysts expect that Navient will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Navient’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $217,598.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Navient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Navient in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Further Reading

