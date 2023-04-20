Nblh (NBLH) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Nblh (NBLH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One Nblh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nblh has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Nblh has a total market cap of $1,439.66 and $13,873.64 worth of Nblh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Nblh

Nblh launched on July 31st, 2022. Nblh’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens. Nblh’s official Twitter account is @nblhdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nblh’s official website is nblhdao.io. Nblh’s official message board is medium.com/@nblhdoa.

Buying and Selling Nblh

According to CryptoCompare, “Nblh (NBLH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Nblh has a current supply of 900,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Nblh is 0.00000016 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nblhdao.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nblh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nblh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nblh using one of the exchanges listed above.

