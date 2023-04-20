NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $806,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 82,650,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,962,533,000 after purchasing an additional 948,844 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,527,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,469,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,923,000 after buying an additional 610,473 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,965,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,097,000 after buying an additional 820,606 shares during the period. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,060,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,902,000 after buying an additional 102,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.96. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

