NEM Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11.07 Million (XEM)

NEM (XEM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. NEM has a market capitalization of $342.90 million and approximately $11.07 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEM has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About NEM

XEM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 28th, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is discord.gg/eedjkbmvvb. The official website for NEM is nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @nemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

According to CryptoCompare, “NEM is a blockchain platform that was launched in 2015 and aimed to improve on the imperfections of other chains at the time. It was one of the first non-turing complete chains to offer user-defined tokens, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and a P2P reputation system. It introduced the proof-of-importance consensus mechanism to reward on-chain activity and deter wealth concentration. NEM’s client, NIS, is written in Java. In 2021, NEM was hard forked by a team aiming to turn it into the world’s leading payments platform for on-chain and off-chain media content.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

