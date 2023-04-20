NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEO. Benchmark upgraded NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.70.

NEO opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 206.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

