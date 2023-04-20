Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Earnings Results

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $326.77. 3,887,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,695,374. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.74. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 668,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $197,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,261 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

