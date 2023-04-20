Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.84-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.24 billion-$8.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.44.

Netflix Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $323.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $327.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $379.43. The company has a market capitalization of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,105,000 after buying an additional 516,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,242,000 after buying an additional 57,132 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

