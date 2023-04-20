Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Trading Down 0.8 %

NFLX stock opened at $320.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $327.67 and its 200 day moving average is $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

