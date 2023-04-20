Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Netflix updated its Q2 guidance to $2.84 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $4.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,690,436. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Netflix from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.44.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Institutional Trading of Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after buying an additional 644,162 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

