Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $380.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Benchmark restated a sell rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $347.44.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $323.12 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $379.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 156.3% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.