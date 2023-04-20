New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of EDU traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 5,384,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,842. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $46.63.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 45.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 83.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.

