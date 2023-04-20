New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of EDU traded up $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $44.65. 5,384,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,842. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -99.22 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $46.63.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.12). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Oriental Education & Technology Group
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Others.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU)
