NFT (NFT) Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week

NFT (NFT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. NFT has a market capitalization of $693,388.18 and $707.99 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT has traded down 21.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00008028 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00029181 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00019832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00018691 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.65 or 1.00017584 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000117 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01674426 USD and is down -5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.