Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $24.27 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 26,049 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $24,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Salesforce from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Salesforce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM opened at $198.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.30. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $200.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 947.28, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,859,225.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,098,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,472.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,659 shares of company stock valued at $9,227,626. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

