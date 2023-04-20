Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $17.37 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Trip.com Group by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. CLSA upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day moving average of $33.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65 and a beta of 0.54. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

