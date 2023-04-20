Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $26.04 Million in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 526,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,501,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,653,000 after acquiring an additional 977,570 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,182 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,497,000 after purchasing an additional 851,309 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after buying an additional 4,488,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,443,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,898,000 after buying an additional 1,397,824 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $51.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

