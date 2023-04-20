Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,472 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,370,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 86,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 273.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 10.9 %

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,653.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $298.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.