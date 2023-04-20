Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,530 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $22,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,977.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 21,300 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.73, for a total value of $6,959,349.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,464,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,377 shares of company stock valued at $23,883,444 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.42.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $328.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $335.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

