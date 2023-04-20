NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Lowered to $25.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered NMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.38.

NMI stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.27. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,051.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in NMI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in NMI by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,650 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

