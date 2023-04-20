Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.27

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.26. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 1,150 shares trading hands.

Noble Roman’s Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman’s, Inc engages in the sale and service of franchises and licenses for non-traditional foodservice operations. It also operates stand-alone restaurants under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

