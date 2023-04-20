Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.63.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $291.49. The stock had a trading volume of 379,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,287. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $228.34 and a 1-year high of $291.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.77. The company has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

