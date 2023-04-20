Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $13.84 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 3.9% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after purchasing an additional 286,169 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.85.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $185.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average is $175.98. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

