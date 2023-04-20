Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 107 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,708 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 18,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 18,541 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 42,554 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE ABT traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $110.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,488. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.