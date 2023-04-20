Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 2,824 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 104,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 2.2% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 489.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,449,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,100 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10,443.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,078,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,575 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,427,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 42,934,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,943,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,645 shares in the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

TSM traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $89.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,817,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,425,807. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.26 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $463.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.3597 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

See Also

