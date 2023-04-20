Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Sells 169 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $696.16. The company had a trading volume of 75,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,383. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $674.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $686.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $785.65.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,764 shares of company stock worth $4,860,815. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $756.45.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

